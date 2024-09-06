The Moto2 championship will have a new face for next season, with the official announcement coming at a particularly exciting time for the title fight in the MotoGP cadet category. It is the Spaniard Adrian Huertasready for his absolute debut in the MotoGP but at the same time committed to conquering the championship in another international series such as the Supersport.

Having become Supersport 300 world champion in 2021, the rider from Madrid began his climb towards the possible conquest of Supersport the following year, until occupying the current leadership of the world standings aboard the Ducati Aruba.it with five rounds to go. Huertas will therefore begin a new challenge in 2025, the year in which he will arrive in Moto2 with the team Italtrans Racing taking over from Dennis FoggiaThe Aruba.it team announced Huertas’ exit from Supersport with the following press release: “At the conclusion of the 2024 Supersport World Championship, the collaboration between Adrian Huertas and the Aruba Racing WSSP team will end – it reads – during the current season, riding the Ducati Panigale V2, the Spanish rider born in Parla (Madrid) on 21 August 2003, has so far obtained 8 victories and 11 podiums in total which allow him to lead the standings with 260 total points and 20 ahead of Yari Montella. The entire team would like to thank Adrian and wish him the best of luck for the new adventure that awaits him in the near future. Before hugging and saying goodbye, there are still 5 rounds to go and all the more reason for everyone to give their all to try to cross the most prestigious finish line at the end of this season and thus reap the fruits of the great work done together”.

The Italtrans team also welcomed Huertas through the words of Laura Bertolussiowner of the Bergamo team, with the Iberian driver who will ride alongside Diogo Moreira: “We are pleased to announce the agreement with Adrian Huertas – he declared – is a young and talented rider who has shown great determination and professionalism that have led him to achieve excellent results during his still short career. Our philosophy is to help and support young riders to realize their dreams. After three years riding bikes with the same characteristics and Pirelli tyres, Adrian will debut in Moto2™. We believe that this will help him to adapt quickly to a demanding category like Moto2™. I would like to thank Dennis for the two seasons with us. We are very disappointed that the expected results did not arrive, but we are sure that his undeniable talent will give him many more satisfactions. Good luck, Dennis!”.