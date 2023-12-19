The decisions of the Grand Prix Commission

There Grand Prix Commission of the MotoGP composed of Carmelo Ezpeleta (Dorna, President), Paul Duparc (FIM), Hervé Poncharal (IRTA) and Biense Bierma (MSMA) in the presence of Mike Webb (IRTA, Secretary of the Meeting), Carlos Ezpeleta (Dorna), Corrado Cecchinelli (Director of Technology), Jorge Viegas (FIM President) and Dominique Hebrard (FIM CTI Technical Manager) approved the following.

The 2024 regulations require the use of fuels with a minimum of 40% of non-fossil origin to reach 100% non-fossil origin starting from 2027. The detailed fuel specifications and test parameters for 2024 have been agreed by FIM, IRTA, Dorna, official laboratories and MSMA with the contribution of fuel suppliers. Detailed specifications and parameters for testing will be included in the regulations.

With regard to the minimum age to race in the MotoGP There are exceptions even if the pilots in question have not reached the minimum age of 18. The top three finishers in the Junior GP championship and the top three finishers in the Red Bull Rookies Cup will be able to race in Moto3 as long as they are 17 years old. Similarly, the FIM Moto2 European champion can race in the Moto2 World Championship even if he has not turned 18, but he must be at least 17.