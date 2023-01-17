The 2023 F1 season will consist of 23 GPs. The official confirmation came today from Formula 1 itself, which through a brief press release certified the decision not to choose an additional race that would replace the Chinese Grand Prix, originally foreseen in the calendar which was never canceled due to the persistent difficulties associated with the Covid 19 pandemic in the Asian country. Initially, a possible replacement with the circuits of Portimao, in Portugal, or Istanbul Park, in Turkey, was hypothesized. Both nominations had seemed to be popular with the public and the riders. In the end, however, the top management of the Circus and the FIA ​​preferred to ‘keep’ the new calendar that had been created with the elimination of the Shanghai track from the world championship programme. In any case, it will be about the season longest in F1 history. In fact, the last two years, in turn the longest ever to date, had never exceeded 22 races. All the other dates originally planned have also been confirmed, with no advances or changes linked to the ‘hole’ left in mid-April by the Chinese stage. The World Cup will start regularly on March 5th in Bahrain and will close in Abu Dhabi on November 26th.

