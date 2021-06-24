The 11th generation Honda Civic for Europe is finally ready. It was first unveiled as a 4-door in North America, its largest market, but now we’re getting to see it as our more desirable 5-door compact saloon. This new generation Civic has a more sober design on the outside and inside, but can count on advanced technology and a hybrid powertrain.

Engine and specifications

The 11th generation Honda Civic will only come to Europe as an e:HEV hybrid, presumably with the combination that can already be found under the hood of the new HR-V. The Civic e:HEV thus joins the Jazz, CR-V and HR-V hybrids to offer Honda a fully electrified range by the end of 2022.

Under the hood is probably a 1.5 liter petrol four-cylinder that runs according to the Atkinson cycle and is supported by two electric motors. In the Jazz, the combination delivers 108 hp, in the HR-V it goes up to 129 hp (and 253 Nm). Unless Honda decides to give the Civic the CR-V’s 2-liter, which is 150 horsepower. The Honda e:HEV combination is not a plug-in hybrid system, but it does use the combustion engine as a generator, while the electric motors drive the (front) wheels.

Bodywork and dimensions

On the outside, this new Honda Civic adopts the more understated and unobtrusive styling of the 4-door, in stark contrast to previous, more extravagant generations. With its low beltline and large windows, the new Civic should provide very good visibility and plenty of natural light to its occupants. We still see the typical edge on the rear side windows. The roofline has a smooth slope, making the hatchback resemble a 5-door coupe.

We do not know the exact dimensions yet, but the first images suggest that the 5-door Civic will also have a longer wheelbase than its predecessors (4-door: +35 mm).

Interior and suitcase

Inside, the Honda Civic hatchback takes over the furniture we first saw in the ‘American’ 4-door, with a low, horizontally-lined sideboard, which is covered only by a 9-inch infotainment screen. The counters are also digital and have a 10.2 inch screen.

The rear seat offers 3 seats and a classic 60/40 folding split. The case retains its normal shape and should offer a decent volume, although it will be a while before the official figures to know whether this generation has lost volume compared to the previous one due to its hybridization.

Launch and price

The new 11th-generation Honda Civic will be launched in Europe in the fall of 2022, but pricing has yet to be announced.