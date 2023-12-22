The details of the closing

The Renault Group and Alpine have formalized the closing of the operation announced on 26 June 2023, which consists of the investment of 200 million euros in the capital of Alpine Racing Ltd (based in England) by Otro Capital, through the acquisition of a 24% stake, intended to support Alpine's growth towards its ambitious sporting objectives in Formula 1. Alec Scheiner , co-founder and partner of Otro Capital, has joined the Board of Directors of Alpine Racing Ltd.

The value of Alpine Racing Ltd thus reaches approx 900 million dollars with this investment allowing Alpine to develop its Formula 1 image on a global scale and in areas such as media, sponsorships, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising.

On October 17, 2023, Otro Capital announced the addition of international athletes and sports investors – including football players Juan Mata and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – to its investor group that includes RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments. Adding these first-rate investors consolidates the strategic partnership between Otro and Alpine F1.