Now it’s official, the Silverstone Grand Prix will be sold out. The event to be held on the historic British circuit over the weekend of July 16-18 will embrace 140 thousand people a day, with no capacity limits, following talks between the government and those responsible for the route. The news that too FormulaPassion he had anticipated was made official a few minutes ago by the managing director of the British circuit Stuart Pringle.

Doors open at Silverstone: up to 140,000 fans allowed

“This is fantastic news. It will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans who will be there to see our first Sprint Qualifier on Saturday and the main event on Sunday.“, Said the president of Formula 1 Stefano Sundays. “I want to express my enormous appreciation to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to Secretaries of State Oliver Dowden and Michael Gove and to Stuart Pringle for their tireless work in achieving this great achievement. All the drivers and teams are anxiously awaiting Silverstone and we are looking forward to being there in July“.

Silverstone: the analysis of a unique track in the world

“My thanks go to the Secretary of Culture and his team for their tireless efforts on behalf of the sports sector, but also to the Prime Minister for recognizing the incredible opportunity to show the world how Britain has put back on track in the fight against Coronavirus“Added Pringle. Fight which, however, has to deal with the Delta variant (formerly Indian). The number of infections yesterday, June 23, obviously does not worry the government, but it is the highest since February 2: 16,135. That of Silverstone will be the largest ‘sports crowd’ in Britain since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. Ticket holders will be required to either have a negative swab, taken within 48 hours of arriving at Silverstone, or to be fully vaccinated.