Offices | The media giant is leaving Tripla in Pasila, leaving behind one and a half floors of office space

The media giant plans to leave Tripla. The company has used one and a half floors of office space in the shopping center.

Media giant Otavamedia is leaving the office premises of Tripla in Pasila. For example, Suomen Kuvalehti, Anna and Tekniikan Maailma are part of Otavamedia.

Otavamedia confirms that the move is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2024. The reason for the move will not be commented on.

The media company has had relatively extensive office space in Pasila, a total of one and a half floors.

In Tripla approximately 240 employees have worked in the premises, all of whom are moving out of the premises. The new premises are located in Otava’s premises on the border of Kamppi and Punavuori, at Uudenmaankatu 10. At one time, the magazine business started right there.

Otavamedia moved to Pasila office premises in February 2020, just before the corona virus. The last movers had time to be there for a good week before moving to remote work.

From the beginning, Otavamedia had 6,000 square meters of premises in Tripla at its disposal. This meant three floors of office space, but over the years it shrunk to 1.5 floors.

Otavamedia cannot say what will happen to Tripla’s premises after the move.

For rent there is a total of 50,000 square meters of office space in Tripla, director of the business park Catarina Forsblom confirm. There are facilities in two wings: one with 17 and the other with 15 floors.

All premises are currently rented, but there are fewer people working on site than before. The change is due to the increase in remote work.

Tripla is Finland’s fourth largest shopping center in terms of surface area, with a total retail space of 190,530 floor square meters. The figure also includes business premises.

Read more: In 2022, approximately 40 percent of employees worked remotely

Read more: “Others are wanted to be brought to the office” – This is how remote working practices rub off on Finnish workplaces

Read more: Helsinki’s Tripla was the busiest shopping center in Finland

Read more: The study evaluated the shopping centers based on their reputation: Sello came out as the best in the capital region