Artificial intelligence has also reached the design of our workspaces. Beyond materials and forms used, the analysis of our behavioral patterns in offices is already helping to design spaces that favor the real functioning of people and teams. The famous Danish architect Jan Gehl said that “good architecture has the power to change the way we live and behave,” and the reality is that we need good designs now more than ever: “We are increasingly disconnected,” explains Robert Putnam, expert author in analyzing the decline of so-called ‘social capital’, those ties that unite us and make us progress. We no longer always live in the same community as our family, nor do we belong to clubs, nor do we know our neighbors as well. “Work is one of the few places where diverse groups of people come together to solve common problems.”

Recovering that ‘social capital’ in offices requires taking into account that workplaces are no longer static environments where the same employees arrive every day to perform routine tasks. Today’s space solutions must be varied enough to adapt to a wide set of needs and, at the same time, be able to change quickly if they are to take care of their social capital. «At Steelcase we observe that a hybrid approachwith a certain reduction in remote work to promote collaboration and learning, especially in the case of younger generations,” explains Teo Manzano, director of Marketing and Product Development at Steelcase. As stated in ‘Revela 2024’, a study carried out by this firm, “the office of the future is not only a place where you work, but an environment that inspires, connects and allows you to grow. When you don’t work in a good office, you prefer to be at home with your screen, in private. So now, when remote working is a viable option, it is important for all organizations to think about how to make the space work for their people.

Creating spaces that encourage collaboration is the key to these new designs. Hence, in recent years the office model based on the so-called ‘community-based designa concept that extrapolates urban planning to offices and conceives spaces as districts. Cities include residential areas and public places.

Likewise, each office district has a specific purpose and can support multiple modes of work: concentration, collaboration, socialization, learning or rest. This concept not only creates the foundation for the community, but simplifies the design process by clarifying the types of spaces needed and their purpose. «Digitalization, teleworking or flexible hours have broken the severe corset of the classic office concept. Gone are ‘Taylorism’, rigidity and encapsulation environments,” they explain from the architecture firm HOK.









RIA and Cajamar are two examples of companies that have already opted for this type of designs with Steelcase. In the case of RIA, “the company was experiencing unprecedented growth, which represented a great opportunity for transformation. While his external image was advancing, his internal structure was lagging behind. So we worked on aligning its external value proposition with its organizational culture, creating spaces that broke down silos and promoted a innovative culture and consistent with the company’s values.” In the case of Cajamar, the firm needed to move to a new headquarters, but the distance was a challenge for the teams. «It was key to get people to feel motivated to adapt to change. The move was an opportunity to reinvent their work environment. We designed an inspiring space, with outdoor and collaborative areas, that would encourage team commitment and reinforce the sense of belonging,” the design firm explains.

What would the districts be like in this new planning of work spaces?

• Center– Designed as a central meeting space, it serves as a hub for employees to connect and collaborate. Acts as an anchor for the organization to create shared experiences and values. Ideally, urban centers should be located at natural intersections within the office, among other shared spaces, to optimize their use and comfort. This mixed-use space is where shared services can also be found, such as cafes, technology support, and other resources.

• Neighborhoods: They are the base of operations for a team or department. It is the place where they can be with their loved ones, feel identified and express their identity and their objectives. Neighborhoods also create the predictability people need to plan their day and reduce stress. The offices are made up of several neighborhoods, each designed to meet the specific needs of the team that lives there.

• business district: Provides access to a variety of shared spaces designed to support mixed presence and various team sizes and types of collaboration. Flexible environments and integrated technology make it easy for both those physically in the room and virtual participants to connect and fully participate. Adjacent quiet or focus spaces, such as pods, allow attendees to easily switch between group and individual work.

• Parks: rest spaces to take care of well-being. Whether indoors or outdoors, respite areas should adapt to individual and group preferences, offering solitude to those who prefer to recharge alone and communal areas to those who thrive on social interaction.

• University district: Allow in-person and remote participants to come together to learn, share and teach. They should also allow people to continue their work activities during learning sessions. The large training rooms are connected by a common space where people can sit together and share knowledge informally. Small enclaves allow you to focus on work, mentoring and online training.

These districts help create what Eric Klinenberg, author and professor of sociology at New York University, calls social infrastructure «which encourages people to interact more often, creates stronger relationships, and increases collaboration. The urban design patterns that make cities vibrant and livable can give offices the same kind of energy. Space can shape our behavior and help us relate to our environment and other people. In vibrant communities, people do not feel isolated or alone. “They feel like they belong to something.”