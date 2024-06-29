EU police raid offices of military equipment supplier Thales in corruption probe

Police in three European Union (EU) countries – France, Spain and the Netherlands – raided the offices of French military equipment supplier Thales as part of a corruption investigation. The agency reported this Reuters.

It is specified that the searches were carried out as part of two different investigations. One of them was opened in 2016 on suspicion of corruption of a foreign government official, criminal conspiracy and money laundering related to the sale of submarines and the construction of a naval base in Brazil. The second investigation was opened in June 2023 on suspicion of corruption and influence peddling, criminal conspiracy and money laundering related to the sale of military and civilian equipment abroad.

A Thales spokesman confirmed the searches had taken place, but declined to provide any further details. At the same time, he stressed that the company had cooperated with the authorities.