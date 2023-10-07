Let unoccupied and obsolete offices become apartments. This is the business that is gaining momentum in some of the main cities in the world. The trend has been materializing for years in the United States, France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, but the housing shortage and the rise of hybrid work models are driving it. New York is one of the cities that has surrendered the most to the formula. In fact, it was the City Council itself that approved a plan to facilitate the transformation of offices into 20,000 homes capable of housing 40,000 new residents. The largest project is the 25 Water Street building in Manhattan, a building from 1969, former headquarters of The Daily Newswhere 1,300 offices are going to be converted into rental apartments.

In Spain it still occurs on a small scale and without the support of the public Administration, which limits its scope, although the phenomenon is evident. The consulting firm CBRE has identified 156 conversions since 2013 in Spain, with a considerable rebound from 2019. “Obviously it has increased as a result of the pandemic and the incursion of new forms of work,” says Adolfo Ramírez-Escudero, president of CBRE in Spain. Last year the maximum peak of interventions was reached.

The consulting firm’s analysis concludes that nearly 224,000 square meters have been converted from offices to homes in the last decade. “Housing for sale stands out as the product to which properties are converted the most,” says Ramírez-Escudero. Although also in other modalities such as rent, coliving (community residential model) or the senior living (complexes for seniors). Another 164,000 square meters of offices have been transformed into hotels. Logically, the bulk of all these actions (86%) have been located in Madrid – where transactions for change of use worth 200 million have taken place so far this year – and Barcelona, ​​although other cities in the that the phenomenon is being observed in an incipient way are Seville, Bilbao, Cádiz and the Balearic Islands.

Madrid —where there are 308 office buildings, almost 1.5 million square meters, classified as grade C (lower quality), of which 269 are within the M-30— is the city that will most lend itself to conversions in the coming years. “We are already working on more than 200,000 square meters of surface for its potential change of use, accompanying owners, investment funds and promoters in this transformation,” says the president.

Changes of use not only have a direct impact on real estate, but also on the revitalization of cities. Ramírez-Escudero believes that “the conversion of buildings can help solve the problems we currently face: lack of land, shortage of residential supply or the need for a more sustainable and efficient real estate stock.” This does not necessarily mean that apartments with affordable prices come onto the market, especially if they are developed in the central areas. Quite the opposite. A good example is the transformation of the old Deutsche Bank tower on Passeig de Gràcia, 111, in Barcelona, ​​into 34 super-luxury residences managed by the Mandarin Oriental hotel chain, recalls Alberto de Frutos, general director of CBRE Project Management.

Currently, there is a tremendous polarization of assets. The demand for offices is concentrated in grade A properties (in Madrid, for example, the vacancy rate is minimal, 2.3%), in financial districts and with solid sustainability credentials. For this reason, the greatest candidates for conversion are office buildings with little technological development and no adaptation to decarbonization policies. These are properties with high vacancy rates that require a significant investment for their modernization and are no longer profitable, explains De Frutos. In these cases, where the numbers do not work out, the change of use is presented as the best option. Above all, if we take into account the excessive interest that developers and investors have in buying buildings in urban centers to make luxury apartments. This is what is happening with a mixed-use building (residential and tertiary) in the heart of the Salamanca neighborhood (Madrid), which is co-owned by the Socimi Merlin Properties, and which is arousing high interest from buyers who want to build apartments.

The consulting firm EY does the theoretical exercise of calculating how many buildings would be susceptible to changing use in Madrid and Barcelona and concludes that both cities have 2.5 million square meters of offices that could be transformed into homes in the next 20 years, putting them on the market. 28,000 apartments (20,000 in Madrid and 8,000 in Barcelona). “They are obsolete office space, which cannot be filled, with poor quality, rented below the market price, both in the center of the cities and on the outskirts, and which allow both uses, tertiary and residential,” says Paloma. García, Real Estate Manager in the Strategy and Transactions area of ​​EY. Now, it would be necessary to evaluate them one by one to see their viability. There are many variables that come into play: “The urban planning analysis (permitted uses) and potential uses, capex Necessary (investment), morphology of the building, architectural challenges…”, lists Ramírez-Escudero.

Urban procedures

For this reason, the sector demands the promotion of the public sector. “This reconversion requires public-private collaboration, since the Administration should contribute to this process by streamlining urban planning procedures,” says García. In addition, it is necessary that the sales prices of these office buildings be corrected. “If the numbers don’t work out, an adjustment at a reasonable price will be necessary,” adds the president of CBRE.

There are several examples of recent transactions. ASG Homes has purchased a building used for offices in the Salamanca neighborhood to build 28 apartments. In the past they also undertook the conversion of an asset located at Fuencarral, 77, transforming a property previously occupied by the public administration into several homes. “The chronic shortage of new construction homes in city centers invites us to think that the repositioning of obsolete or disused assets will grow in the coming years,” indicates Víctor Pérez, CEO of ASG Homes. “The changes in the use of tertiary assets to residential are the result of the evolution of cities that cause some assets, often located in prime areas, to stop being profitable in their original use for their owners due to lack of investment in them or because The consumption habits of citizens have changed,” says Pérez.

The developer Grupo Lar has just taken over the headquarters of Hacienda de María de Molina, also in Madrid. The building will be used for mixed use, developing 180 homes for sale in the main tower. “It is a clear trend for the future,” says Miguel Ángel Peña, CEO of Living de Lar. And he adds: “The main reason is the growing demand for housing versus the, today, decreasing demand for offices. The main obstacle is the regulation that, depending on the plot, does not allow residential instead of offices.”

The Spanish manager Dazia Capital and the British fund Aermont have acquired an office building in Tres Cantos to transform it into 176 apartments for flexible accommodation solutions. And Orinoquia Real Estate, the real estate investment vehicle of Axel Capriles’ family, has taken over offices on José Silva Street (Madrid) for its transformation into 20 homes. For its part, Acciona has acquired an office complex in Madrid from Mapfre and Iberdrola to convert it into rental housing, a model known as build to rent.

