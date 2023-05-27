Offices | A storm is raging in the office market of the Helsinki region – Now companies are rushing to Espoo’s Manhattan.

Before, only “Raade’s tooth” was located in the middle of the traffic, but now the offices are rushing to Keilaniemi in Espoo.

Ethat’s Espoo’s Manhattan! You can hear Keilaniemi being called by that name as well.

On a spring weekday in Keilaniemi, the comparison seems funny. The atmosphere is sleepy. It comes to mind that there seems to be a lot of buzz in real estate investors’ Excel tables, and the building stock is dense only in architects’ observational photos.