Police officers had to pick up a man with guns drawn in Nieuw-Vennep on Saturday evening who seemed to be holding other motorists at gunpoint from a van. The man appeared to point a gun at passing cars.

At the beginning of the evening, the police received several reports from motorists driving on the A4 in the direction of Amsterdam. They indicated that they were overtaken by a van containing several people and that one of them was holding a long firearm and pointing it at cars. Officers then went after it.

The van was eventually forced to a stop and the police officers – due to the presence of a firearm – approached the van with guns drawn. All occupants in the van were talked to the ground and handcuffed.

Vodka as a gun, this one is not the ‘weapon’ from the said incident. ©Internet



When the van was examined, it turned out that the firearm was not a firearm, but a bottle of vodka in the shape of an automatic firearm. The man from Haarlemmermeer who threatened other motorists had to go to the police station. The other occupants were allowed to go.

Horrified woman brought home

During the arrest, a number of innocent bystanders also unintentionally ended up in the line of fire of the officers. One of them was so shocked and upset that officers decided to take her home.

The police warn that fake firearms are also prohibited and that you should also be careful with ‘objects similar to firearms’. From a distance, a bottle of liquor in the form of a firearm is also indistinguishable from the real thing, which can lead to the police drawing the guns themselves and perhaps having to shoot.

At the beginning of February in Alkmaar, a teenager with two fake weapons intended for a party was arrested by officers wearing bulletproof vests. In January, a boy in Rosmalen caused panic with a ball gun that looked like a real one. These are just two examples from a long line of recent incidents involving fake weapons.

Especially famous is the incident involving the son of mayor Femke Halsema of Amsterdam. The boy was arrested in 2019 with a fake weapon that he had secretly taken from Halsema's husband, director Robert Oey. Oey was sentenced to 40 hours community service for possession of the fake weapon.

Even guns taken from stormtroopers

Even crazier is the incident of about ten years ago at a carnival parade in Limburg, where the plastic laser weapons of some stormtroopers from the movie Star Wars were taken. Those fake weapons also looked too much like real weapons and were not allowed to enter the parade. Incidentally, other events with the science-fiction fighters were viewed less strictly.

Bottles of vodka or rum in the shape of an automatic firearm can be ordered online. The police advise everyone to leave them at home and not to wave them around on the street.

Stormtroopers at Utrecht Central Station. © Koen Laurey

