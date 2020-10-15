Highlights: 22 used to steal luxury vehicles to fulfill girlfriends’ hobbies

Faridabad police arrested this main accused named Robin

Vicious car thief Robin kept a special watch on the vehicles of ministers, officers

Ghaziabad

A man who had 22 girlfriends, not one or two. Her lifestyle was luxury. When it became difficult to bear the expense on the strength and hard work, he started stealing small and small. Even this was not working. He started stealing the luxury in exchange for something stormy. He started stealing carts of ministers and senior police officers. Haryana speaker, Union Minister, IPS officer, big businessmen were on its list. Their luxury cars were stolen in a blink of an eye. The vehicles were then sold in Manipur and Nagaland but, due to a mistake, he went up to the Faridabad Police. Kavinagar police station has brought him on remand. In the interrogation, he has also disclosed several cases of theft here.

Kavinagar police station incharge Nagendra Choubey said that the main accused Robin was arrested by Faridabad police. When he was questioned on remand, Shahnawaz of Baghpat was arrested. Bought a Fortuner car from him for Rs 5 lakh. During the interrogation, Robin made shocking revelations. He said that Haryana’s Speaker Gyanchand Gupta, Union Minister Krishnapal Gurjar, IPS officer of Gurgaon, stolen cars of several MLAs and businessmen. He said that he had been stealing since 2007. So far, more than 50 luxury cars have been stolen, including Jaguar, Mercedes, BMW, Fortuner. Also confessed to selling these trains between Manipur and Nagaland. The accused said that he has been arrested many times before, but did not give up the habit of theft.

Theft incident on the pretext of washing the car

Robin’s way of stealing was also completely different. He used to go out in posh areas with a bucket between 5 and 7 am. Officers, ministers and big businessmen went outside the house and spoke to the servants to clean the car. The servants used to get out of the car in his guise. While washing the car, he used to steal the vehicle and escaped. At times, he even told the police to scold the servants and run away with a car in the owner’s name.

Police is investigating the matter

The biggest problem facing the police was to trace Robin. Surveillance was not working. He spoke to numbers in Australia, Dubai and Canada. He used to steal to meet the expenses of his 22 girlfriends. Police are investigating Robin in his role in other cases as well.