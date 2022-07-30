During a troubled catering service in the city center of Breda, two men threatened to destroy an officer and his children and another officer was bitten and spat on. In total, six people were arrested in the night from Friday to Saturday.

Mayor Paul Depla reacted with dissatisfaction to the behavior of the walkers on Saturday morning: ‘Together with the catering industry, we must show that there is no place for this behavior in Breda.’

Riots took place in various places in the city centre. The police intervened, among other things, on Reigerstraat and formed a line there when a large group of ‘annoying walkers’ was evicted from a catering business.

Insult and Threat

A 26-year-old and a 29-year-old man from Breda were arrested during a disturbance on the Vismarktstraat. According to the police, the two men insulted an officer and threatened to destroy the officer and his children, among other things.

Later that night, an 18-year-old man refused to show his ID and resisted his arrest. According to the police, he spat in the face of an officer and bit his hand.

Champagne over sound system

A 22-year-old man was also arrested for spraying a bottle of champagne over a sound system in a catering business. And finally, a 41-year-old man from Roosendaal and a 19-year-old man from Antwerp were arrested for disturbing public order.