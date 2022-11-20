Ossola, mother stopped with her 2-year-old child: she had drugs in the car and also managed to escape from the hospital

A serious episode of unease and sadness is what the police have discovered in recent days. A mother was stopped and during a check it emerged that she had drugs in the car, her husband was also with her 2 year old child.

The agents awaiting the arrival of social workers took them to the hospital. However, the woman managed to run away with the little one and for her the situation became more complicated.

According to information released by the local newspaper The printThe events took place a few days ago. Precisely in the small town of Ossolain the city of Verbania.

The police during a routine check, stopped the young mother driving her car. She already had others criminal record and further investigation, it emerged that he had some in the car narcotic substances.

She wasn’t alone, her baby was with her too. The officers asked her to undergo the check routinely, but she refused. Given the conditions of the little one, however, they decided to transport them both in hospital for case analyses.

However, this is where the severe discomfort. The woman never bothered about change the diaper of the son, but one of the agents did it.

The escape of the mother and her 2-year-old child from the hospital

Having consulted the social workers and given the seriousness of the situation, the personnel in the case chose to start the procedure for transferring the child to a secure facility. They were supposed to pick him up the next morning.

However, it is precisely during the night that the woman managed to run away from the hospital together with his son. Luckily her escape lasted only a few hours, because the agents have it found in the morning in a house in the municipality of Ossola.

The little one was still wearing the same clothes and same diaper. The social workers took away the child and the woman, in addition to the complaint for possession of drugs, she also filed a complaint for abduction of an incompetent person.