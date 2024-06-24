They see her legs sticking out from under a moving vehicle, a 24-year-old hit by a car driven by a 21-year-old boy who tested positive for alcohol

A truly heartbreaking story is what happened on the evening of Sunday 23 June, in the city of Milan. A 24 years old she was hit by a car and dragged several meters away, she is now hospitalized in truly desperate conditions and is apparently in a medically induced coma.

As per practice in these cases, all the investigations are underway regarding the incident investigations by the police. The 21-year-old boy who was driving the car would not have realized anything and would also have discovered it positive alcohol test.

According to initial information released by some local media, the drama occurred yesterday evening Sunday 23 June. Precisely in Piazza Schiavane, while the two friends were trying to cross the street on the corner between via Ricotti and via Mercantini, in the city of Milan. The two girls aged 24 and 30 were walking in the area.

When suddenly, however, the young driver while the women were trying to cross the road, has them overwhelmed it would seem without realizing anything. The 24-year-old was dragged for about 300 meters, it was some police officers in Bausan square who noticed the legs which emerged from under the vehicle and therefore stopped the moving vehicle.

The drama of the 24-year-old hit by the car and the discovery about the young driver

Passers-by and residents immediately tried to help her with blankets pack the wounds. They subsequently asked for the prompt intervention of health workers, who soon arrived on site. Unfortunately, at the moment she is hospitalized in the Niguarda hospital and she would be in induced coma.

The 30-year-old friend was also hit, but it would have been thrown several meters away, suffering only bruises. Very soon she may even return home.

The young 21-year-old who was driving the vehicle was also risking lynching by those present. From the first investigations of the case, this would also have been the case positive alcohol test and so the agents have it reported on the loose. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old is in desperate conditions, having been stuck under the car.