Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that officers and generals from 35 states entered the academy this year, which is almost twice as many as last year.

According to the Ministry of Defense, at the ceremony of initiation into the students of the Military Academy, Gerasimov noted that the educational institution is in demand at the international level, since more than four thousand representatives of foreign states have already been trained within its walls, many of whom have been appointed in their countries to senior state and military positions …

The head of the General Staff also recalled that the Academy is rightfully considered the leading main military university in Russia, graduates of which have become more than 23 thousand generals, admirals and officers who inscribed their names in the history of the country.

On the Day of Knowledge, on the territory of the Academy of the General Staff, a reconstructed monument to the “Pets of the Academy who fell victims of the service of duty” was erected, erected in 1909 in honor of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Poltava.

Earlier, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Ruslan Tsalikov noted the formation of a positive image of the army in society. Also, according to him, representatives of the expert community and the Ministry of Defense identified the priority areas of military-patriotic education and upbringing of youth.