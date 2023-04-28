With videoThe Public Prosecution Service is prosecuting the officer who shot at a tractor near the A32 in Heerenveen in the summer of last year. The vehicle was driven by 16-year-old Jouke Hospes. The officer is charged with attempted murder.



Interior editorial



Apr 28 2023

A court date has not yet been announced, the OM reports. The case is handled by the so-called blue chamber, where cases of investigating officers end up.

The OM also points out that a name and photo of a police officer are circulating on social media who are ‘wrongly’ linked to the shooting. “It’s not about the suspect in this case.”

In response to the news about the prosecution, the police say that ‘objective control’ of the police’s actions by the court is important. “Since it is up to the court to rule on the actions of the agent, we will not respond substantively to this case until then,” said the police. See also Ukraine-News: Concerns about nuclear power plants - Zaporizhia should be "completely" without electricity

“This incident has had a huge impact, especially on the driver of the tractor and his immediate surroundings,” said the police. “The impact is also great on the agent involved and his close colleagues.”

What happened?

Jouke was at a farmers’ protest along the A32 near Heerenveen on July 5 when an officer shot at his tractor. The officer involved thought the boy wanted to run into his colleagues and feared for their safety. Jouke was arrested on suspicion of attempted manslaughter, but that case was later dropped so that the teenager will not be prosecuted.

The 16-year-old farmer’s son from Akkrum drove on that Tuesday evening ‘in shock’ when he was shot by the police at the farmers’ protest in Heerenveen. He stated this during his interrogation, his lawyer told this site. Based on his client’s statement and the images of the incident, he already expected that there would be no prosecution. See also Whoever kills a journalist often gets away with it. An international task force should prevent that

Jouke says he first thought of rubber bullets, but when he saw the bullet hole in his tractor in the bar of the cabin, he knew, according to his lawyer, that it was serious. According to the teenager, he is lucky to have survived the incident. ‘Suddenly it was PANG in my right ear, I think what are we getting, beep in the ear. I think quickly get out of panic, a second one will follow soon.’

© Video still





Watch our news videos in the playlist below:

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site. See also Wyoming government bans abortion pills

In the podcast De Zaak X you get a unique insight into court cases. Listen to the latest episodes below! Don’t miss an episode? Then subscribe via Spotify or Apple Podcast!





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.