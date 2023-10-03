A flash, a bang, glass shattering, blood. A police bullet dramatically ended the life of Timothy van der Boor (27), who was unsuspectingly sitting in the car with his girlfriend. “I’ve already played the film to myself a thousand times. I go to bed with it every day,” says the suspected officer of the arrest team in the Utrecht court.
