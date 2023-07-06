The officer who killed Nahel (17) in France during a traffic check acted out of panic. He felt cornered and feared that the teenager would drag his colleague with him in his car. He had also been working continuously for nine days. Florian M. has stated this to the police, reports Le Parisien .

The French newspaper has seen the interrogations of 38-year-old Florian M. On June 27 in Naneterre, the officer pulled over the Mercedes driven by Nahel, a boy of Algerian descent, for a check after some traffic violations. According to M., the teenager then drove away ‘at full speed’ after he had ordered him to turn off his engine several times. M. also hit the windshield hard “to attract the driver’s attention,” writes Le Parisien on the basis of the interrogation.

On a video of a witness, someone can be heard shouting that Nahel is getting 'a bullet in the head'. M. denies that he said that. After studying the images, the inspector general of the national police states that M. in any case shouted that the teenager should turn off the engine, but that his colleague probably made the offending statement about the bullet.

Cornered

When the officers had overtaken the car again, Florian M. assumed a shooting position. This is how he wanted to avoid shooting right away. He said he aimed his weapon at Nahel’s lower body in case he had to open fire. At the time, the officer was wedged between the Mercedes and a wall and felt ‘cornered’. That’s why he fired his first and only shot of his career, which killed Nahel.

Nahel’s death unleashed popular anger in France © Reuters/video still



M. defends himself with the argument that his colleague hung with his upper body through the window of the Mercedes. He was afraid the teenager would drag him along if he drove off again. However, M.’s colleague stated to the police that he had only put his arm through the window.

While officers claim the boy tried to drive away, videos of the incident appear to prove otherwise. A friend of Nahel's says his foot slipped off the brake pedal after being hit with the butt of his gun by the officer.

Florian M. has an impeccable record with the Paris police. He has already been awarded two medals for exceptional performance. Justice has charged him with manslaughter by a person in authority.

Dead in Marseilles

Nahel’s death unleashed popular anger throughout France. Critics accuse the French police of racism and aggression towards citizens with a migrant background. Large riots broke out in several places for days, resulting in hundreds of injuries and arrests and at least 1 billion euros in damage.

A man was killed in the riots in Marseille on Saturday. Prosecutors are investigating exactly what happened, but they believe he was hit in the chest by the rubber bullet during riots and later died of cardiac arrest.