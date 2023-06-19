PODCAST THE CASE XOn the way to the police station, police officer T. decides in December 2021 not to take the provincial road, but a parallel road. He wants to see from that road whether people have a phone in their hand while driving. Then he suddenly sees a dark spot coming towards him. He hears a loud bang and thinks he has hit a deer. But when he goes to look, it is not a deer, but 29-year-old Esmeralda. She is killed instantly.

In court, Esmeralda's grandmother, who raised her from the age of three, tells how those left behind are doing. She has a portrait on her lap: ,,From the moment that officers showed up at our door at a quarter past six that evening, there has been an emptiness in our lives. All of our lives have been changed, all because of you, the man who should be watchful and subservient. You brutally ripped Esmeralda out of our lives."

Esmeralda’s friend also speaks: ,,The dark spot you saw coming towards you was not a spot, that was my girlfriend Esmeralda.” At the same time, he is worried about the officer. “It must have been terrible to see the debris lying there, and my girlfriend. I wonder how you’re doing.”

Court reporter Niels Dekker was present at the hearing and saw a broken man sitting there. The agent is still not at work: ,, I really hope I don’t get a prison sentence. Then I’ll lose my job and my house, then I really don’t remember.”





This is the latest episode of the podcast series De Zaak X.





