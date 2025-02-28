Is official. The stage of Titor Roque as a player of Real Betis He has concluded this Friday, February 28. Nine months after the heliopolitan team made official the incorporation of the Brazilian as Sceding from Barcelonaafter a negotiation in which Joaquín Sánchez actively participated (together with Manu Fajardo and Ramón Alarcónand that trip from the three to the city), the Betic Club announced this Friday, date on which the market closes in Brazil, which The loan is broken With the entity that Joan Laporta presides. The reason is none other than transfer of the scam striker to the Palmeiras of Sao Paulo.

To break the assignment, the consideration that Betis will receive, as published Alfinaldelapalmera.com In the last hours, it will be around a Additional percent of ABDE’s rightsplayer with whom the Verdiblancos shared property with Barcelona to 50 percent, so the Betics They will reach 80 percent of the Property of the Moroccan.

Vitor Roque said goodbye yesterday from his teammates in Betis and the coaching staff headed by Manuel Pellegrini and this Friday, in the previous duel against Real Madrid, he no longer participated in the last training prior to the game, since it was planned to travel to Brazil during the afternoon-night today.

Vitor Roque leaves Betis after having played a total of 33 official matches With the elastic that looks like the shield of the thirteen bars, 22 of LaLiga, 7 of the Conference League and 4 of the Copa del Rey. In them, he has played 1,733 minutes, being the seventh player with more minutes than is played from the season to date. The Brazilian has marked Seven goalsfour in LaLiga, to Leganés, El Osasuna, El Celta and Villarreal, and three in the Copa del Rey, two to Gévora and one to its exequipo, Barcelona.