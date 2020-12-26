The Maharashtra ATS has arrested a worker of Arthur Road Jail for threatening a witness. The special thing is that the posting of this arrested prisoner was put outside the same egg cell, in which cell fidayeen Ajmal Kasab was kept. Many of the underworld leaders are also locked in this egg cell. One can imagine how the security of the prison was put at stake with the help of this prison staff. Not only this, how criminal activities were going on inside the jail with the help of this prison staff.

The entire case came to light when a key witness in the 115 kg MD drug seizure case of 2015 was threatened last month before his testimony in court. Four accused Sujit Padwalkar, Sajid Electricwala, Sachin Kolekar and Harish Mandivkar were arrested in that threatening case.

A total of seven people were arrested in the 2015 MD drug case. Sajid Electricwala was also among them. Last month, a key witness living in Kandivali received threats from Sujit Padwalkar to testify in court in favor of Sajid Electricwala. When Padwalkar was arrested on the complaint made by the witness in the ATS, he had said that he was doing this on the orders of Sachin Kolekar, a special man of gangster Harish Mandivkar. After this, all the other accused were arrested.



Jailman used to send chit only

Investigations after that revealed that Harish Mandivkar used to send his handwritten chit to his family from jail and his punters who were roaming out of jail. The ATS says that no one else did this job of sending chit, the jail staff employed in the egg cell of Arthur Road Jail for the safety of the prisoners. He was arrested on Friday and produced in court on Saturday. The court has sent him to ATS custody till 28 December.