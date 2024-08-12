Officer Staff: SAM crews thoroughly studied F-16 fighters

Air defense (AD) crews on the front line are ready to “meet” the American F-16 fighters transferred to Ukraine. This RIA Novosti reported an air defense officer with the call sign Staff.

The military man explained why the planes would be an easy target for Russian air defense. “Firstly, it is much more difficult to hit the same cruise missile flying at extremely low altitudes, following the terrain. But we successfully shoot them down,” Staf said.

The second reason, according to the officer, is that the crews of the anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) thoroughly studied the F-16 “back in school.” Staff added that judging by the published photos and statements by officials, Kyiv received the F-16A/B version, which is inferior in functionality to the more modern models in service with the United States.