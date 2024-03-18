A police officer was killed in a shooting near the Belgian city of Charleroi on Monday morning. It concerns a 36-year-old officer from the DSU, the special unit. The shooter also died. The police went to a building in Lodelinsart, a northern suburb of Charleroi, for a search and arrest. The suspect resisted and shot at officers.

