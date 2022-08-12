Formula E is nearing the end of the 2021/2022 season, which will end this weekend with the highly anticipated double ePrix in Seoul, but the minds of many teams and most of the drivers now seem to be already turned to the next championship. With this in mind, the news of the transfer of one of the veterans of the category, the Brazilian, also arrived today Lucas Di Grassifrom the Venturi team – with which he competed last season – to the Indian team Mahindra Racing.

The official agreement was given by the Asian team itself, which confirmed how the 2017 champion will join Oliver Rowland next year. Alexander Sims, on the other hand, will leave the team to pursue new opportunities. Di Grassi has raced in Formula E since the first season of the 100% electric series, winning 13 ePrix and also finishing second twice and third in the general classification twice. The 38-year-old from Sao Paulo then joked on Twitter, confirming the agreement in the ‘style’ of the now famous tweet with which Piastri had instead broken off relations with the Alpine in Formula 1.

More seriously, shortly after, the most successful driver of the series – together with Sébastien Buemi – explained what his goals are at the beginning of this new adventure: “The short-term ambition is to win races and to help build a consistent and performing team in Formula E – declared Di Grassi – Gen3 will change the cards on the table and we will be ready “. The team’s target is to take advantage of the Brazilian’s great experience to hit the conquest of the world title.

I understand that, with my agreement, Mahindra FE have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year, “said me. This is not wrong and I have signed a contract with Mahindra for some years. I will not be in the living room next year. ” https://t.co/Rik3cGVatb – Lucas Di Grassi (@LucasdiGrassi) August 12, 2022