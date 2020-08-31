The position of Right side of the FC Cartagena already has an owner. Julian Delmás joins Borja Jiménez’s painting from the Real Zaragoza after the agreement reached by both clubs. The arrival of the defender was a request of the technician, who values ​​in Delmás his offensive projection and also meets another of the requirements sought in the albinegro project: the youth. The already ex-footballer of the La Romareda team He is 25 years old and is the oldest of the signings made so far.

Delmás, who has played 64 league games in the last three seasons with Real Zaragoza, signs for FC Cartagena for the next three seasons and the Aragonese entity saves 30% of a possible future sale. At the orders of Jiménez he will have an important role since he lands with the starting belt on the right side of the rear, a demarcation in which in the last games he played Markel Etxeberria, which is one of the footballers who does not enter the plans of the sports commission.

Once the rear and the center of the field have been reinforced, it is the turn for goal and forward. Under sticks they trust Marc Martínez but they look for a goalkeeper to compete and one of those that has been offered is Juan Soriano. The Andalusian goal belongs to Sevilla FC and last season he played 14 games with the CD Leganés in First Division. Despite his experience in the highest category, he does not quite convince those responsible for FC Cartagena. In the attack, they are working on different options but the competition in the market means that the organization has not yet been able to specify the signing of a forward.