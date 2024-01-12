Genoa – It was the engine room of the Turc motor ship was seized where officer Mehmet Altas, a 29-year-old Turkish engineer, died in recent days. The vessel, which left Greece, arrived in Genoa this morning. The investigators of the Port Authority and the inspectors of the Prevention and health in the workplace group of the ASL3 came on board.

The investigators, coordinated by the prosecutor's office, they will have to figure out what caused the explosion and consequently the death of the seafarer. The accident would have occurred off the coast of the Aeolian Islands, but to accurately reconstruct the coordinates of the vessel and the emergency calls, the black box will also be acquired. Altas, according to what was communicated by the company, was first seriously injured and later died as a result of his injuries. The ministry prosecutor on duty will order the autopsy in the next few hours.