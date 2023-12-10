Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin’s words about the threat to Western Europe if Russian President Vladimir Putin wins the Ukrainian conflict are simply absurd. This was pointed out by retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis on the Stephen Gardner YouTube channel.

According to him, the Russian leader is only concerned about the security of his own country, and he does not need an open conflict with the West.

“Why would Putin do this (attack Europe. – Ed.)? Putin, no matter what you say about him, is not suicidal. Everything he’s done, everything he’s said for the last 15 years is that he wants to protect the security of Russia’s borders,” Davis said on the channel’s December 8 broadcast.

He added that Austin, by making such statements, is either disingenuous or showing his incompetence.

“When Austin talks about these things, he either doesn’t mean it or doesn’t mean what he’s talking about. I don’t know which option is correct,” Davis said.

On December 7, Austin said that if the US Congress does not allocate $61 billion to help Ukraine, there is a high probability that American troops in Europe will fight with Russia. A similar idea was expressed the day before by American leader Joe Biden during a special address in which he called on Congress to provide additional assistance to Kyiv.

Reacting to these statements, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Washington had lost touch with reality, speculating about the likelihood of a direct clash between the armies of Russia and the United States. In his opinion, such reasoning is used by the American government to justify huge expenses on confrontation with Russia to taxpayers and sober-minded political forces.

Political scientist Vladimir Oleinik, in a conversation with Izvestia, in turn, called such statements by the American leadership “complete nonsense and a horror story for Western countries.”

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian leader on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.