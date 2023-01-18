The link between Jamie Chadwick and the Williams it will also remain alive in the 2023 season. The British team, which recently announced the appointment of former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as their new main team, today made it official the confirmation of the young and talented British driver – three times winner of the W Series championship – as a member of its own Driver Academy. Chadwick, who will turn 25 on 20 May, joined the Grove stable in 2019. The year that has just begun will be particularly important for the girl from Bath, who will compete in the championship Indy NXT by Firestone (the ‘second series’ of the IndyCar championship) with the Andretti Autosport team.

In parallel with his overseas commitment, however, Chadwick will be able to continue working with Williams, being followed by the team in his preparation and development as a driver. “Continuing my relationship with Williams is fantastic – commented the person concerned – i have had their support since 2019 and continue to have the opportunity to immerse myself in the team and keep the Formula 1 dream alive it’s very important for me. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together“. The upcoming Indy NXT season kicks off on March 5 with the first of 14 scheduled races taking place at the St. Petersburg, Florida circuit.

Staying with the team for another season! 🙌@JamieChadwick will continue her role in the team’s Driver Academy! 👏#WeAreWilliams —Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) January 18, 2023