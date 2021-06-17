Gianluigi Buffon is a legend of football. Of the sport, we could say. Well, next season that legend will continue to be active. At 43, the goalkeeper has just signed for the 2021/22 campaign by Parma, the team that has been around for a whopping 26 years !!! saw him take his first steps in professional football.
It is said soon, but it is that Buffon debuted in 1995 with the elastic of the crusaders in a match against Milan. Since then, the goalkeeper has played for 1106 games between Paris saint germain (25), the Italian national team (176), Parma itself (220) and the Juventus of Turin (685), team you played for from 2001 until this summer with the exception of his ‘Erasmus’ to Paris in 2019.
To announce the signing of the meta, Parma has decided to record a video in which Buffon himself is seen accessingl Ennio Tardini Stadium and in which literally ‘digs up’ his shirt from 20 years ago, to say that he agrees and that well after 40 he accepts the challenge of playing with the parmesan. A historic homecoming and very emotional that will allow us to see Gianluigi in the elite, at the very least, one more season,
It should be noted that Buffon lived part of the golden age of that Parma that marveled at the end of the 90s and crowned in 1999 with a historic double, by winning the Coppa and the UEFA. There he was the undisputed goal. Since then, the club had time to fall to hell, disappear and re-found (Parma 1913) to return to the elite in just 4 years.
He speaks highly of the meta the fact that he did not mind accepting the proposal despite the fact that this year the Parma has completed its relegation to Serie B. One more way to enlarge your already immense soccer legend.
