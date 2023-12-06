From fruit juices to sweets and pancake mixes. This year’s Christmas package for food bank customers is packed with goodies. No fewer than 43,000 packages are being packed in Rotterdam Ahoy these days. By Unilever employees, who fight for a place on the packing line.
Sandra de Vliegh
Latest update:
4:20 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Office #workers #fight #place #packing #line #Christmas #parcels #food #banks