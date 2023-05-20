Campos Thomas & Meirelles Advogados Associados provided services for the messaging platform since March 2022

The office Campos Thomaz & Meirelles Advogados Associados will stop providing services to Telegram in Brazil. With the decision, the company, which is the subject of investigation in the STF (Federal Supreme Court), will be without legal representation in the country.

To the Power360the office declared that it will no longer act as attorney for the company and that the “Telegram only established a direct service provision relationship with Campos Thomaz & Meirelles Advogados”. The office has served the company since March 2022.

On May 10, Minister Alexandre de Moraes had determined the subpoena of Alan Campos Elias Tomhaz, as the legal representative of Telegram, by establishing the removal of messages against the PL of Fake News released by the messaging application.

“Alan Thomaz is a partner at Campos Thomaz & Meirelles Advogados and did not and does not have a direct relationship with Telegram, only indirectly providing legal advice on Brazilian legislation through his office”, stated the office.

On March 19, 2022, after blocking the operation of Telegram in the country, Moraes determined that the company comply with pending court decisions, including the appointment of its official representation in Brazil (individual or legal entity), under penalty of remaining suspended in the Brazil.

At the time, the minister stated that the disrespect for Brazilian legislation and the repeated failure to comply with numerous court decisions by Telegram, which operates in Brazilian territory without indicating its representative, “is a circumstance completely incompatible with the current constitutional order”.

O Code of Civil Procedure determines that when resigning as attorney for a company, lawyers must still represent the organization for the next 10 days, if a new office is not hired.

O Power360 searched Telegram to ask how the company’s legal representation in the country would look like and if he would like to make any comments. She tried to contact the platform channel facing the press, at 9:11 am, and by email, at 9:27 am. There was no response as of the publication of this text. The space remains open.