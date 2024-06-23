Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/23/2024 – 8:01

The interim minister of the Secretariat of Social Communication of the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Laércio Portela, will provide clarifications at the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies next Tuesday, 25th, about the “cabinet of boldness ”. The group was revealed by Estadão and brings together members of Laércio’s portfolio, the national PT and party leaders in Congress and engages government influencers to define themes to be explored on the networks.

Meetings between members of the Secretariat of Social Communication (Secom) and PT communicators were daily, and according to Jilmar Tatto (PT-SP), the party’s national secretary of communication, at an internal PT event in December, they are based on “methodology ”, “science”, “expertise” and that “it’s not free”.

The call request was approved by the CCJ on June 12th and transformed into an invitation (when the minister is not obliged to attend) after coordination by the government.

“This interaction between the Secom of the Executive Branch, the Secom of a Political Party, a specific political party and Secom of the Chamber of Deputies, in the context described, may suggest a possible violation of the principles of neutrality and impartiality of the state apparatus and may harm the Separation of Powers”, argues Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), author of the request.

The department was headed by minister Paulo Pimenta and is now under the responsibility of Laércio Portela, who holds the role temporarily while Pimenta works at the Extraordinary Secretariat for Support for Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul.

The hearing with Portela promises a strong opposition presence, since the CCJ is under the control of Caroline de Toni (PL-SC), supporter of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

“There is such a thing as a ‘cabinet of boldness’ in this government. It is Secom that meets with the PT and bloggers, paid with public money, who won the bid, who are able to articulate the narratives that will guide social networks”, says De Toni. “It wouldn’t be the “hate office”, which was never proven to exist, because there never was a center for disseminating information to be posted. But the PT did and does that.”