The ax fell at the end of last week and Sébastien Fournier, secretary of the central CSE (CSEC) of Office Depot France, would like “Restore some truths”. Placed on Friday in receivership by the Lille Métropole commercial court, the sign specializing in office supplies, which employs 1,750 employees in France, has certainly suffered from the health crisis, ” but not only “, insists trade unionist Unsa (majority). “Management puts our difficulties on the back of the pandemic, but we have been fighting for two years against the vulture fund which bought us back”, explains Sébastien Fournier.

20% decrease in turnover in 2020

In 2017, Aurelius (which we were already talking about here) indeed took over the European activities of the American group for a symbolic euro. German turnaround fund – qualified as “Vulture” by the Orléans Commercial Court in 2012 in its management of another case -, the new shareholder, supposed to rectify the accounts of the company, “Did not invest a cent in the company”, confirms, annoyed, Michel Delattre, central union delegate CFE-CGC.

Two years ago, the new management put on the table a vast restructuring plan aimed at returning to profitability in 2021 and providing, among other things, for the regrouping of the three main activities of the company: in-store sales, distance selling and sales to professionals with field sales representatives. “We did not know anything about the social consequences of such a plan, the management did not have time to implement it”, Sébastien Fournier notes. Overwhelmed by the accumulated losses and weighed down by the health crisis, Office Depot France finally requested its placement in receivership. “This unprecedented crisis marked a halt in the progress of this transformation plan, generating a substantial financing need”, justifies the management, which estimates a 20% drop in turnover in 2020.

Management fees or disguised dividends?

But the unions repeat, the real culprit has a name: Aurelius. “The economic difficulties are not new, Office Depot has been losing money for years. Before going into receivership, we had potential buyers but Aurelius walked us around, agreeing to sell, then finally going back on his decision ”, notes Sébastien Fournier. Eighteen months ago, the CSEC even issued a warning right to try to understand the fund’s strategy. “We were told of losses of 20 to 25 million euros per year, but, at the same time, we went back to the European department, supposedly to pay for centralized administrative and human resources services”, details the trade unionist. These transactions carried out by subsidiaries at their parent company are called, in the jargon, management fees, often considered as disguised dividends. It is in this context that the CSEC of Office Depot France will eventually file a complaint. An investigation for misuse of corporate assets is underway, the unions confirm.

“It is certain that the Covid did not help the situation, but it is clear that Aurelius recovered everything he could on our back”, denounces Michel Delattre. The passage to the commercial court of the sign could finally force the owner fund to sell Office Depot. In a press release, the German fund announces that “The sale of the French company must take place within the framework of a judicial reorganization procedure”. That is to say “At a lower cost, with frozen debts and a PSE partially financed by the AGS (the wage guarantee scheme – Editor’s note)”, translated Sébastien Fournier.

For employees, the coming weeks will be decisive. “We fear a cut-off sale or the closure of several stores. The 70 employees of one of the three logistics depots have been on short-time work for months, we don’t know what will happen to them… ” notes the secretary of the CSEC. And Sébastien Fournier to conclude: “We are number 2 in our sector. From an operational point of view, there is absolutely no reason to be in this situation. “ Several times questioned by the inter-union (Unsa, CFE-CGC, CFTC) on the file, Bercy has so far never followed up.