D.We can also imagine the new Marva office chair from the Swiss manufacturer Girsberger for at home. Marva looks somehow homely, the chair fits into a chic apartment in an old building with parquet, and this impression may result from its round, soft shapes as well as from the fabric covering. The concave-shaped backrest is optionally available with a mesh instead of upholstery, the upholstered version is completely covered with fabric.

The control elements are well hidden under the round seat: the seat height and depth can be changed with sliders on the right-hand side, and the backrest can be adjusted with the counterpart on the left-hand side. It is either fixed or, thanks to a synchronous mechanism with automatic spring force adjustment, allows you to lean back. However, a certain amount of resistance has to be overcome. This way you sit more upright, so relaxation has to be started consciously. The seat angle can be infinitely adjusted.

The armrests, which are also height-adjustable and available in several versions, have a polyurethane or plastic cover. The base with five stars is available in different aluminum versions, there are also castors with wheel covers for hard or soft floors. A variant with gliders instead of rollers and a foot ring is another option.









Photo gallery



Office chair Marva by Girsberg

:



Cozy home office





We really liked Marva during some time of trying it out. With its flexible options for individual adjustment, it offers the comfort of a large office chair without looking too powerful in the home office. The price is astonishingly low. The variant with a mesh back starts at around 500 euros, with an upholstered back the chair is only slightly more expensive. The design comes from Mathias Seiler, who studied with Dieter Rams at the Hamburg University of Fine Arts.