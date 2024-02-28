The Steelcase company, known to be professional chair makers, is introducing a frame covered with mesh that looks like the exact opposite of an executive chair. Unusual. And amazing.

EWe always admired a former colleague because she was a smart woman. But also because she always sat bolt upright at her desk. That was definitely good for the back, as most others, including the author, lounge folded in their seats or leaning forward towards the screen. We believe that mindfulness and voluminous, comfortable chairs, if you will, executive chairs, help against the physiotherapy subscription. But most offices have long had slimmer furniture, which is not always comfortable. Sustainability is of course also an issue.

The Steelcase company, known to be professional chairs, is now introducing a frame covered with mesh all around that looks like the exact opposite of Chef and, according to the manufacturer, is “the first ergonomic office and work chair with specially developed mesh made of performance fabric”. It's called Intermix, the chair is called Karman.