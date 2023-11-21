Although the Buen Fin has concluded in Mexico, Nintendo It is ready to give rise to all its discounts for Black Friday. Thus, Details for this period have been released. Over the next few days, you will be able to take advantage of a series of discounts of all kinds, but those who enjoy shopping digitally will be the ones who enjoyed these sales the most.

Starting today, November 21, and until December 3, the Nintendo Switch eShop will offer discounts of up to 50% on first and third party games. Here we find titles like Super Mario Odyssey with a 33% discount, Fire Emblem Engage with a 30% discount, Just Dance 2024 Edition with a 33% discount, and Red Dead Redemption with a 30% discount.

This will not be all, as some stores will also offer discounts for physical games. Titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Super Mario Odyssey They will be available for only $39.99 dollars. On the other hand, deliveries like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe and Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition are available for $29.99, while Everybody 1-2-Switch! It can be purchased for $19.99 dollars.

As if that were not enough, we will also see a series of offers focused on consoles. This is the case of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle. As the name implies, here we can find a Switch OLED, a digital copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. The interesting thing is that the Joy-Con have a design inspired by the fighting game. This package will be available for $350 dollars

Similarly, Two new models of the Nintendo Switch Lite will be available. Each one features a design inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and an included digital version of the game. However, these consoles will only be available in select stores for only $199.99.

The next special bundle is the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con. Here we will find a code to download Super Mario Party, as well as two Joy-Con in red and blue colors. All this for only $99.99 dollars, so you can save $39.99 dollars.

Finally, the now classic Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, which includes a Nintendo Switch system with the Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con, a download code for the digital version of the game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription will also be available for just $299.99.

These are just some of the offers that Nintendo will have for Black Friday, and It is very likely that these days multiple games, both physical and digital, will drop in price substantially, so don’t miss out on these offers. On related topics, these are Xbox’s plans for Black Friday. Likewise, PlayStation has revealed its offers for Black Friday.

Editor’s Note:

This is the best time of the year to buy the games or consoles that you always wanted, but have not been able to due to lack of money. In this way, don’t hesitate, make use of all your savings these days and enjoy the last weeks of the year in the best possible way.

Via: Nintendo