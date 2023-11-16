With Buen Fin just a few days away, Amazon continues to provide new offers for all those who want to save money during this time. Thus, Today it’s time to see what are the best discounts on toys and board games for all collectorsand those who want to have a good time in the company of their loved ones.

LEGO Super Mario. Initial Tour: Adventures with Luigi – Available at $899 pesos with a discount.

There is nothing better than building a LEGOwhich is much better when we take into consideration that this is part of the beloved Super Mario Bros. collection.

LEGO Super Mario building kit. The Mighty Bowser – Available at $4,812 pesos with a discount.

This is one of the most impressive LEGO constructions you can find today, making it the perfect gift for you during this time.

LEGO Super Mario building kit. Expansion Set: Feline Peach Costume and Ice Tower – Available at $1,469 pesos with a discount.

This is the perfect midpoint between the two models that we already showed you. It’s not as complicated as Bowser’sbut it requires more time compared to Luigi’s.

Funko Pop Heroes: DC- Raven – Available at $252 pesos with a discount.

You have to accept it, some Funkos look good, and this is one example of this. If you are one of those who needs to have a complete collection, then you cannot miss this offer.

Funko Action Figure: FNAF-Security Breach- Glamrock Chic – Available at $210 pesos with a discount.

This is another great example of Funko’s looking good. More than just having a big head, This figure manages to capture the design of the original character in a good way.

Marvel Legends Series – Premium Magneto Helmet – Available at $2,356 pesos.

For all Marvel fans who want to look like their favorite mutantthis helmet is not only a great collector’s item, but it can be the key piece for your cosplay.

Marvel Legends Series – Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus – Loki Series – 15 cm He Who Remains Collectible Figure – Available at $220 pesos with a discount.

The LOKI series has come to an end, but with this special figure of one of the best Kang variantsyou don’t have to suffer for never seeing this character again.

Star Wars, The Mandalorian, Action Figure 15cm – Available at $332 pesos with discount.

Star Wars fans, we haven’t forgotten you. This figure from the series The Mandalorian It will make you remember the best moments of the series.

Catan Plus in Spanish – Available at $850 pesos with a discount.

With a discount of almost 50%, You cannot afford to miss the opportunity to acquire one of the best board games you can have.and a great attraction for the upcoming holidays.

Sushi Go! in Spanish – Available at $254 pesos with a discount.

Like Catan, Sushi Go! It is a great game for all those who want to spend quality time with friends and family in these months. Don’t hesitate, and take advantage of this offer.

Via: Amazon