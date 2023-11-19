For all of you who enjoy collecting movies, art books, and manga, this list is for you. As part of the Buen Fin offers, Amazon has a series of very interesting discounts on these productsand if you’re looking to save money, check out this list.

Demon Slayer Manga Boxset – Available at $1,999 pesos with a discount.

If you haven’t had the chance to read the popular Demon Slayer manga, now is the best time. All the mangas are available in a package that all fans want to have.

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set – Available at $3,152 pesos with a discount.

Another package you can’t miss. The Akira collection may seem expensive, but it is still a discount that everyone interested in this work needs to purchase.

Evangelion Collector’s Edition N.1 – Available at $269 pesos with a discount.

Start your Evangelion collection with this special edition at a special price.

Space Jam Package (Blu_Ray) – Available at $99 pesos with a discount.

For all those who want to relive their childhood and enjoy the best version of Space Jam, and the sequel is an addition that you can completely avoid.

MATRIX RESURECTIONS – Available at $99 pesos with a discount.

Complete your Matrix collection with the fourth installment of the series. Thanks to the pandemic, many only watched this film streaming, so this is the opportunity to enjoy it in the best way possible.

Jojo Rabbit – Blu Ray – Available at $99 pesos with a discount.

This is one of the best films of recent years, and if you have not yet had the opportunity to see this film, this is your chance.

The Art of Ghost of Tsushima – Available at $688 pesos with a discount.

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best PlayStation games, and with this art book you will be able to appreciate much more the work that went into creating this installment.

The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition – Available at $510 pesos with a discount.

Thanks to this reduced price, you can enjoy a book that not only shows us concept art from the series, but also gives us a look at how this collection became a reality.

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia – Available at $612 pesos with a discount.

Another great art book that you can’t miss. For all fans of The Legend of Zelda, this book contains information that cannot be missed.

The Art of God of War – Available at $635 pesos with a discount.

We finish this list with a discount that you cannot miss, since this is the best way to get your hands on one of the best art books for PlayStation fans.

Via: Amazon