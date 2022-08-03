The Summer Sales, which on this occasion add a challenge with the comedian Ángel Martín, are updated with more discounts.

PlayStation continues to give us good reasons to enjoy video games on PS4 and PS5. Players subscribed to PS Plus can now download the 3 titles for the month of August, but the Japanese brand does not want to end the party and, having presented its Summer Sales, encourages us to continue looking at offers with a new batch of discounts on the PS Store.

On this occasion, the promotion extends to physical stores to offer discounts on a good handful of video games, which gives us the opportunity to continue hunting for bargains until 17 of August (discounts on physical games will end on the 15th). In addition, it should be noted that PlayStation has taken advantage of their offers to join the comedian Angel Martinwhich has resulted in a challenge for all players who want to put their humorous skills to the test.

You can learn more about this challenge in the video that heads this same news. But, if you are only interested in knowing the most outstanding offers of the promotion, you can take a look at our selection of highlights. As always, we also encourage you to enter the PS Store to access all the discounts that PlayStation has prepared with this movement.

