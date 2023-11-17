Offers on cell phones for the Good End on Amazon | Atomix

Saturday, November 18, 2023
November 17, 2023
Cell phones are extremely important, so it is constantly necessary to change the one you have for a much better one. If you want to buy a new cell phone, then the best time has come to make this a reality. With the Good End already underway, We present you the best offers on cell phones that you can find on Amazon right now.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo – Available at $6,499 pesos with a discount.

With this model, you will not only have access to a good cell phone, but the discount makes this offer much more attractive.

Xiaomi Smartphone Redmi 12C 6.71″ 128GB – Available at $2,078 pesos with a discount.

If what you are looking for is quality and a good price, here you have it. Don’t hesitate, this is one of the best offers these days.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G 8GB 256GB – Available at $8,074 pesos with a discount.

Even not so well-known companies are capable of creating their own high-end cell phones, and the best of all is that with these offers, more people can learn about them.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro MAX (128 GB) – Gold Color – Available at $19,499 pesos with a discount.

iPhone cell phones, especially new ones, are quite expensive. Fortunately, Buen Fin is the perfect time to own one of the best models there is.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro MAX (128 GB) – Alpine Green – Available at $19,499 pesos with a discount.

One of the biggest factors of the new iPhone is its customization, and if the color of the last model was not to your liking, you will probably like this one more.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro MAX (512 GB) – Sierra Blue – Available at $25,499 pesos with a discount.

Memory is extremely important, especially for an iPhone user, who cannot expand the memory on their own. Although this model is more expensive, it solves this problem.

Silicone case with MagSafe for iPhone 14 – Halo Yellow – Available at $1,099 pesos with a discount.