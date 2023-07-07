Today, Amazon has become one of the places par excellence to buy video game items, and this leads us to the gamer area of ​​this page that occasionally offers certain offers. Now that the prime day is close, it seems that they want to release some prices in advance for the fans.

Here are some standouts:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ($1099 MXN)

One of the best games of the year returns to Hyrule from Breath of The Wild but corrected and increased. This includes the gameplay elements and also the story.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ($1059 MXN)

Respawn Entertainment does a continuous job but that does not mean that it is negative, since there are many more Jedi movements for this installment that leads us to look for a place to settle far from the power of the empire. Among the best that has come out this year.

Resident Evil 4 ($1359 MXN)

Many thought that Resident Evil 4 did not need a remake but they were really wrong with this installment recreated from scratch, which not only polishes the gameplay but also changes aspects of the story that enrich the parrot. In fact, there are already people waiting for a DLC for this one.

Metroid Prime Remastered ($778 MX)

This year Nintendo has had some releases out of the blue, one of them is Metroid Prime Remastered, a game that gives a facelift to the original released on Gamecube. Excellent opportunity for those who have just joined this franchise of space adventures.

Hogwarts Legacy ($1480 MXN)

This year video game trends began with Hogwarts Legacy, a title in which we can explore said British castle to our heart’s content, learning spells and discovering secrets before the birth of Harry Potter. A great gift for all fans of this franchise.

Via: Amazon

Editor’s note: It is difficult to resist buying something with so many offers, but it will be a matter of waiting to see if they drop even more on Prime Day. Although, you also have to save for everything that will arrive from October.