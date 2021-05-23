Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Tunisian Firas Belarbi has not decided his position to continue with Fujairah, after the team’s relegation to the First Division was confirmed, as the player received several offers from the professional league clubs, and the decision is made soon.

Belarbi had a good season with the “Wolves” despite the team’s relegation, and he was the second goal scorer with 7 goals, behind the Swedish Samuel, who scored 9 goals, in addition to making 4 goals in the league.

Fujairah previously signed with Belarbi on the loan system, and the player studies the offers presented to him, until he chooses the appropriate offer, stressing that he seeks to stay in the UAE to settle in it, because he considers it one of the best countries in the world in safety and stability.