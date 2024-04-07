Many of us agree that Atlus and SEGA They are at their peak, given that they have launched great video games loved by the masses and we have seen that in the past months with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Persona 3 Reload and the surprise Unicorn Overlord. This leads us to the fact that new fans want to consume almost everything that has their logos on the cover, and companies have taken advantage of this as an opportunity to put their greatest hits on sale in stores like the eShop of switch.

From now until the next April 8owners of the hybrid console will be able to buy great titles such as Etrian Odyssey HD, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Sonic Frontiers, among others who have taken the palms of the followers. Of course, it is an offer that can only be enjoyed in America, so people in Europe will have to wait for another time.

Here are some games:

Qualification Discount price Conventional price 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim $17.99 $59.99 Etrian Odyssey HD $19.99 $39.99 Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection $39.99 $79.99 Football Manager 2024 Touch $33.49 $49.99 Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix $19.69 $39.39 Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game $7.99 $39.99 Persona 3 Portable $11.99 $19.99 Persona 4 Arena Ultimax $8.99 $29.99 Persona 5 Strikers $17.99 $59.99 Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 $9.99 $39.99 Rock of Ages 2 $2.99 $14.99 Amigo's Samba: Party Central $19.99 $39.99 SEGA Ages Alex Kidd $2.39 $7.99 SEGA Ages Columns II $2.39 $7.99 SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone $2.39 $7.99 SEGA Ages Gain Ground $2.39 $7.99 SEGA Ages Herzog Zwei $2.39 $7.99 SEGA Ages Ichidant-R $2.39 $7.99 SEGA Ages Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar $2.39 $7.99 SEGA Ages Phantasy Star $2.39 $7.99 SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo $2.39 $7.99 SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2 $2.39 $7.99 SEGA Ages Space Harrier $2.39 $7.99 SEGA Ages Thunder Force AC $2.39 $7.99 SEGA Ages Virtua Racing $2.39 $7.99 SEGA Genesis Classics $5.99 $29.99 SolSeraph $2.99 $14.99 Sonic Forces $9.99 $19.99 Sonic Origins Plus $23.99 $39.99 Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania $13.99 $39.99 Two Point Campus $9.99 $39.99 Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition $5.99 $39.99

It is worth mentioning that the complete list of games is not as such, so we suggest exploring further to find this title that is missing from the collection and is now at a good price. Above all, what we recommend the most are RPGs, which provide hours and hours of entertainment to users.

Via: Nintendo

Editor's note: I'm not a fan of buying digitally, but there are some games that simply can't be found easily anymore, so it won't hurt to take a look at the list and see which one might be best for downloading on the console.