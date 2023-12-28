Offers | Discount sales are starting – Jorma, the bargain hunter, tells you how to get the most out of them

Järkevä is making purchases for the coming summer and Christmas now, says Jorma Sepponen, known as a bid hawk.

A native of Alavute Jorma Sepponen says on the phone that he is looking for the day's papers to browse. He's not going to read the news, but the purpose is to investigate a little offers.

Sepponen is known for his appearance in Tuuri's village merchant program. Through the program, many people have come to know him best as “Tirjoushaukka”.

Now Sepponen has promised to give his best tips for winter sales. The days after the Christmas holidays are the golden time for bargain hunters.

“The Christmas sales are comparable to Black Friday,” Sepponen estimates.

“Black Friday” is a discount day organized at the end of November, which once spread from the United States to Finland.

What? should you buy now?

The phone hears the rustling of newsprint.

“Winter sale of all shoes, jackets and bags… 30, 50 and even 70 percent off…”, Sepponen reads.

Really good deals.

According to Sepponen, winter clothes should be bought at this time of the year. Especially if you don't have to be exactly “in accordance with the latest fashion.”

On the other hand, it is also worth preparing for the summer.

“Several stores are now emptying their stocks for the summer, and there are a lot of clearance items on sale. In fact, now it's starting to be the last moments to watch the lawnmowers,” says Sepponen.

“And the car's summer tires.”

According to the advertising pages of the magazines, the discount also seems to include glasses and sunglasses. Sepponen says that sunglasses could be a good investment for spring.

Christmas discounts are the best time to make big purchases. However, Seppose itself does not currently have a need for anything large. The pensioner has had time to accumulate a lot of stuff over the years.

Still, Sepponen likes to hunt for offers in magazines and on the internet. He also plans to go on foot to inspect the shops' offerings on the days in between. Impulse purchases will certainly be made.

Sepponen suspects that Christmas treats will no longer be bought, even though hams and candies are now sold very cheaply.

“We have such a small economy that it's not really worth buying extra. Because the food has already been reserved for Christmas.”

The food also does not last until next Christmas. Unlike many other seasonal products – you should definitely get them now.

The last piece of advice is that you shouldn't leave buying Christmas presents to the last drop. In Sepponen's opinion, the best time to buy Christmas presents is right after Christmas.