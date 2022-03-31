In the Casa Ley Culiacán offers from Today Tuesday March 31, 2022we reserve wholesale sales to benefit as many customers as possible.

It should be noted that the images do not necessarily correspond to each product, they are only for the setting of this publication; The discounts only apply to the normal price and the promotions “3X2”, “2X1” and “4X3” are valid only on items of the same brand and line.

The prices and offers that are promoted here only are valid valid Thursday March 31 and Friday April 01, 2022, at its Ley, Ley Express, Super Ley and Super Ley Express stores in Los Mochis, el Fuerte, Ahome, Choix, Guasave, Bamoa, Gabriel Leyva, Higueras de Zaragoza, Mochicahui, Villa Unión, El Carrizo, JJ Ríos, Angostura, Mocorito, Guamúchil, La Reforma, Badiraguato, Pericos, Culiacán, Aguaruto, Villa Juárez, Navolato, Costa Rica, Quila, La Palma, La Cruz, Mazatlán, Escuinapa, El Rosario, San Ignacio. Except merchandise that is not part of the assortment.

Any questions or clarification, call Telephone number of Casa Ley 800 2272 539.