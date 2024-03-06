Elektra, the leading department store in Mexico, offers a wide variety of products ranging from furniture to appliances. What makes Elektra different is its payment flexibility, providing payment options by installments to its clients so that they can acquire what they need comfortably and accessible.

Among Elektra's star items are motorcycles, but the store offers much more than that, the department store owned by Mexican magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego, auctions off a selection of tennis shoes from recognized brands such as DC, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Adidas and Fila from $323allowing customers to purchase quality footwear at affordable prices.

Get to know some of the sneakers with discounts, from DC sneakers that are known for their urban style and comfort, ideal for everyday and casual activities, to Nike that offers a wide range of sports sneakers designed to provide performance and comfort with every step. , Puma that combine style and functionality, Reebok are known for their durability and performance, ideal for training and sports activities, Adidas sneakers that provide casual style and comfort to Fila that offer casual style and versatility, perfect to complement any urban look.

In addition to these offers on sneakers, Elektra offers discounts on a variety of models, from the cheapest ones like the DC Flash 2 Textil sneakers at $323, to options from well-known brands at affordable prices. Whether you are looking for sneakers for sports or for everyday wear, Elektra has options for all tastes and needs and even offers Interest-Free Months.

Tennis Puma Karmen L White/Pink Women's Youth White

⦿ Price: $1,649

⦿ Model: 387374 09

⦿ Brand: Puma

⦿ Color: White/Pink

⦿ With a perfect platform height, this elegantly lined leather upper, finished with metallic branding, exudes style.

Fila Vulc 13 White Men's Casual Tennis

⦿ Price: $1,499

Multitaco Nike Phantom Venom Academy Tf AO0571-606 Red Black

⦿ Price: $1,049

⦿ 3 Months Without Interest

⦿ Model: ao0571

⦿ Country of origin: Indonesia

⦿ Sport: soccer

⦿ Gender: male

⦿ Lining: synthetic

⦿ Interior: textile

⦿ Sole: synthetic rubber

⦿ Weight: 222g. (25.5 max.)

SPORTS TENNIS ADIDAS LITE RACER ADAPT BLACK-MEN H04296

⦿ Price: $799

⦿Casual easy fit style. You're going to want to wear these sneakers every day of the week. Inspired by classic running models, these sneakers show off a striking adidas print on the midfoot.

⦿ The mesh exterior makes them cool and the midsole with Cloudfoam cushioning injects comfort into your steps.

LADIES TENNIS DC FLASH 2 ADYS300242NRD BLUE TEXTILE

⦿ Price: $323

⦿ Material: Textile