In this beginning of July 2023 it is still possible to claim an interesting offer from Amazon: four months free for Amazon Music Unlimited, accessible only to those Prime members who have never used the service before. The regular price would be €39.96. You can find the promotion at this address.

As always, we point out that if you are not a Prime subscriber and have never taken advantage of the free trial, you have the possibility to go to this address and claim 30 days free; at that point you can unlock Amazon Music Unlimited. You are not forced to continue the subscription after the free trial, but in case you want to keep the service, remember that it will cost €9.99 per month. We repeat that the offer is reserved for customers who have never signed up for Amazon Music Unlimited and who have never used the 30-day free period of use. The promotion will remain available until July 12, 2023.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers HD audio, with access to songs and podcasts, which can also be listened to offline. There are no commercials and you can jump from song to song without limits. The service also supports spatial audio.