It is five in the morning when dawn begins on the beach of Rio Vermelho, in Salvador de Bahía (Brazil). People have been accumulating on the sand for hours, waiting to experience one of the most important festivals on the Brazilian religious calendar up close this Thursday: the day dedicated to Yemanjá, the orish revered as the queen of the sea. In this edition, the party turns one hundred years old and is really massive after the stoppage forced by the covid-19 pandemic. Its fame has gradually grown in recent years and it attracts more and more tourists, especially those who come from Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

The festival in its current format dates back to 1923, when at a time of scarcity a group of fishermen made an offering to the orisha to ask for protection and abundance. The date of February 2 was consolidated in the fifties, thanks to syncretism with the Virgin of Candelaria. The offerings for Yemanjá are deposited directly into the sea: they are usually flowers or also small wooden boats where mirrors, necklaces, combs or lavender perfume are placed. Throughout the early morning, the faithful and tourists come to deposit her gifts for the goddess in the surroundings of a modest house where she is venerated in several statues. From there, at the end of the afternoon, a procession of boats leaves that will leave everything on the high seas, including the main gift, a statue of the goddess herself that the fishermen make and that will rest at the bottom of the ocean.

A citizen in Salvador, Brazil, brings flowers as a tribute to the Rio Vermelho beach, on February 1. STRINGER (REUTERS)

But apart from the official ritual, many choose to make the offering on their own and spread out among the rocks to pray and throw white, yellow or red roses into the sea. Getting an intimate moment is not easy. On the shore, dozens of boats take turns taking tourists to the high seas, and on the sand those present rub shoulders with improvised stands where one can receive a blessing with sacred leaves. In the crowd, Asila Camila, a mother of saint (priestess of candomblé, a religion of African origin) of considerable height, looked around in search of her childrenthe faithful of his terreiro: “For those of us from Salvador, Yemanjá day is every day, because the sea is our refuge. We did the foundation itself (the ritual) three days ago, because today it is more complicated, ”he says, referring to the influx of people. On the beach, the faithful, dressed in traditional clothing (turbans, large embroidered skirts, and sacred necklaces referring to the divinities) gather to have their moment of spiritual contact while cell phones surround them in search of the precious photo of a moment “authentic”.

For Talita Machado, who is a believer in candomblé and she is strictly dressed in white, tourists are not a problem: “For Bahians it is a pleasure to distribute this wonderful energy, our Yemanjá is sure to be happy with all this emotion,” she said. More than the influx of people, what annoys her, she says, is the lack of respect from those who pervert the original meaning of the party. With the fame of recent years, February 2 became a claim around which concerts and parties are organized that fill the Rio Vermelho neighborhood throughout the week. The previous morning the streets are already packed and the sound of the DJs playing from some balconies reaches where the waves break. There are hundreds of street beer vendors, and on the seafront there are many faces that make the excesses of the night evident. In the days before the party, the bars in the area do not serve crystal glasses or glass beer bottles to avoid incidents.

A crowd on the beach of Rio Vermelho. STRINGER (REUTERS)

The sacred and the profane coexist in Brazil in a very natural way, but sometimes friction is impossible to avoid. This is what Bruno Lima believes, a young man who debuts at the celebration after starting in the umbanda, another of the Afro-Brazilian religions. Together with his colleagues from the Estrella de Aruanda center, he confesses that he is somewhat frustrated with the direction the party is taking: “So far what I have noticed is that it is very different from what I imagined it would be. It seems that they are trying to transform it into a pre-carnival. There are a lot of concerts, a lot of parties, all of that ends up annoying, it’s a very invasive thing. There is space for everything, but there is a little lack of respect, ”he said. For others, however, the celebration is a powerful showcase against intolerance towards religious minorities in an increasingly evangelical and fundamentalist Brazil.

The Yemanjá festival has been officially the cultural heritage of Salvador de Bahía for three years, and the mayor’s office strives to reinforce its tourist vocation, decorating the streets and deploying a strong police force. The 2020 edition, the last before the pandemic, brought together more than 600,000 people. Cities like Rio de Janeiro are trying to replicate the party, and this year they will have their own version, with concerts on Ipanema beach. Among the blue and white pennants in homage to Yemanjá that adorn the Salvador beach, some old photographs of artists such as Pierre Verger, the great portrait painter from Bahia, were hung, where one can sense what the party was like before the era of the selfies and the posturing.

